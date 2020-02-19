ON THE BALLOT: What you need to know about the March primaries

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Early voting started Tuesday across Texas leading up to Super Tuesday on March 3. With hundreds of statewide and local races, it can be hard to keep track of what will be on the ballot this year.

KETK is here to help you manage your time with a short digital special previewing what to expect when entering the polling place.

For a list of each of the propositions, you can click HERE.

Voters must be registered and have the appropriate forms of ID in order to cast a ballot. To check your registration and see more information on voter identification, check the Texas Secretary of State’s Vote Texas website.

Identifications on voting day:

Passport

US Military photo ID

Texas personal ID card

US citizenship certificate

Polling locations are open around East Texas from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. and locations can be found on the voting website.

Voters can also find a sample ballot for their county and for the Democratic and Republican primaries at VoteTexas.