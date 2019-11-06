NOVEMBER 5, 2019 ELECTION RESULTS

TYLER, Texas (Texas Tribune) - When Jim Skinner served in the Air Force nearly 40 years ago, he extended his tour in the Philippines several times because he wanted to stay with his best friend, Jessie, knowing the two wouldn't have much time together after his service.

It wasn't that Jessie, his military service dog, was injured. Back then, military service dogs were often euthanized after they retired. The federal government changed the policy in the early 2000s, allowing them to retire with their handlers or be adopted. But that was only at the federal level. Texas requires retired law enforcement animals – classified as surplus government property – to be auctioned off or destroyed to ensure government dollars aren't used for private benefit.