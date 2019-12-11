No Texas GOP Senator will face a primary challenge after deadline passes

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – With how intense the 2020 election is anticipated to be in Texas and across the country, the Texas Senate will be the tranquil pond on the ballot.

On Monday, the filing deadline for any challengers to open seats in Texas passed and the number of challengers to Republicans in the Senate sits at a firm zero.

Lt. Governor Dan Patrick was very pleased with this after the deadline, saying in a statement:

“These senators told the people of their districts what they were going to do — and they did it — which is why no one is challenging them.” Lt. Governor Dan Patrick

Republicans currently control the Senate 19-12 and are not in serious danger of losing that majority. Democrats would have to flip four seats to attain a majority and most of those up for re-election are in solidly Republican districts.

Bryan Hughes, who represents the Tyler-Longview-Texarkana area, is one of nine Republicans up for re-election. He took over the seat in 2017 after the retirement of Kevin Eltife.

Hughes faced a runoff in the Republican primary, but did not face a Democratic challenger.