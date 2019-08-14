Neal Franklin has questions for Abbott town hall about future of Texas GOP at campaign kickoff

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Former Tyler Fire Chief Neal Franklin kicked off his campaign for the Smith County Commissioner Precinct One seat and addressed some concerns that he would ask Gov. Abbott about at his upcoming town hall on Thursday.

Franklin said that his desire to run “feels like a continuation of public service.”

“I love this community, I really care about them, I want to make life better for the citizens of Smith County. Neal Franklin

He also spoke about his concerns for the state of the Republican Party of Texas and what he would ask Gov. Greg Abbott at his town hall on Thursday.

His main concern centered on the possibility that the Republican party could lose control of the House for the 2021 session.

“I’m concerned about the conservative viewpoint… the potential of losing the House. I don’t want to lose the House from the Republican side.” Neal Franklin

Franklin stated that he is an Abbott fan but wants to make sure that he “stays and adhere to the conservative values that they’ve held for so long.”

When asked about whether Texas was turning “purple”, Franklin noted that he was worried that the Republican and Democratic party could mix, but added that there needs to be time for compromise.

Franklin will be in attendance for the Abbott town hall at UT Tyler at 7 p.m., which will be broadcast exclusively on KETK. Our anchor Neal Barton will be one of the co-hosts for the event.