NBC News projects Joe Biden to win Texas in Democratic race for President

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Nearly six hours after the polls have closed, NBC News is projecting that former Vice President Joe Biden will win Texas in the Democratic primary for President.

BREAKING: Joe Biden wins Texas Democratic Primary, NBC News projects. https://t.co/mWAcq3kBlp pic.twitter.com/LJO6eZjVtJ — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 4, 2020

Biden is currently leading with roughly 33 percent of the vote and more than 600,000 ballots cast in his favor. The Associated Press has yet to call the race as of this writing.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is in second with 29 percent of the vote with former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg in a distant and disappointing third.

The win comes just one day after the Biden campaign received a resurgence with endorsements from Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, and former Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke.

Polls had indicated in the final days of the race that Sanders had a slight lead, but it was within the margin of error.