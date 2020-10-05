Monday marks last day to register to vote in Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Less than one month remains until Election Day across the country and Monday is the last day to register to vote in the Lone Star State.

It is also the last day to change your address if you have moved since the last last election.

You can register in-person at any county elections office or online.

Texans will begin heading to the polls in just over one week as early voting is set to commence on Tuesday, October 13, and run through October 30.

Many election experts are expecting a higher amount of mail-in ballots this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Despite efforts by Texas Democrats, the state has not expanded its use of mail-in ballots.

Gov. Abbott last week ordered that every county in Texas can only have one drop-off location for returning mail-in ballots and that it requires someone to observe the drop-off.