Monday is the deadline to register to vote in the July primary runoff

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Monday marks the deadline to be able to vote in the Texas primaries from March that required runoffs. Runoffs are typically held in May, but Gov. Abbott delayed them due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Statewide, there are no races for Republicans to vote in. However, Democrats will be selecting the challenger to U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, who is running for his fourth term in the Senate. The race is narrowed down to State Sen. Royce West and Air Force veteran MJ Hegar.

The other statewide Democratic primary is for a seat on the Texas Railroad Commission, the agency that oversees the oil and natural gas industry.

In Smith County, Republicans will choose the next 114th District Court Judge. Judge Christi Kennedy announced her retirement back in 2019 and her current term expires at the end of the year.

The race is between Austin Reeves Jackson and Jarad Kent. Both have argued that they are the more qualified, conservative option for the seat.

Jackson has a slight edge heading into the election after gathering about 1,100 more votes than Kent in the March primary. Jackson finished with 12,070 votes while Kent has 10,902 ballots cast for him.

Attorney Mitch Adams finished with slightly more than 4,000 votes that kept either of the other candidates from reaching the required 50%.

How to register

First, you should check if you are already registered to vote at your current address. You can do so here with your Texas driver’s license number and date of birth, your first and last names, and the county where you reside, or with your date of birth and Voter Unique Identifier, which you can find on your voter registration certificate.

If you are not registered to vote, print out your voter registration application here and mail it to the voter registrar in your county. Your application must be postmarked by Monday.

Early voting begins June 29 and runs through July 10. Here is the schedule below: