BATON ROUGE, Louisiana (KETK) – Louisiana voters are going to the polls to settle the nation’s last remaining governor’s race of 2019.

FILE – In this Sept. 19, 2019, file photo, Gov. John Bel Edwards acknowledges his supporters as he comes out onstage for a debate with Eddie Rispone and Republican Rep. Ralph Abraham in Baton Rouge, La. Edwards is battling to hold onto the Democrats’ only governorship in the Deep South. (Bill Feig/The Advocate via AP, Pool, File)

Louisiana’s Republican gubernatorial candidate Eddie Rispone greets supporters and talks to media on a campaign stop at New Orleans International Airport in Kenner, La., Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

The race pits incumbent John Bel Edwards, the Deep South’s only Democratic governor, against challenger Eddie Rispone, a businessman and Republican backed by President Trump.

The president was in Bossier City Thursday to campaign for Rispone.

Polls close at 8 p.m.