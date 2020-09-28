Longview Mayor Andy Mack to seek third term

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Mayor Andy Mack announced Monday morning that he will be seeking a third, and final, term.

Mack was first elected back in May 2015 and again in 2018. He replaced Rep. Jay Dean, who had led the city for the past 10 years.

None of us could have predicted or expected all that 2020 has brought us. However, I am thankful for all we have been through and feel like we have gotten closer because of it. At least I feel closer to you guys after interacting with you so much via social media since March.

Mack is a native of Longivew and then attended Stephen F. Austin State University where he earned a B.S. in Biology. He then studied at the Baylor College of Dentistry where he earned a Doctorate in Dental Surgery.