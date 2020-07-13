LOCAL ELECTION HQ: A comprehensive look at July runoffs in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The primary runoffs typically held in May were delayed until July due to the coronavirus. After weeks of waiting, each party will know by Tuesday night who their nominees will be for the November election.

However, many local races will make their selections on Tuesday if the other party has not put up a challenger. Here is a comprehensive look at the ballot tomorrow

Statewide Races

U.S. Senate (Democrat Nominee)

Mary “MJ” Hegar

Royce West

Railroad Commissioner (Democrat Nominee)

Chrysta Castaneda

Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo

Angelina County

County Commissioner, Precinct 1 (Republican Nominee)

Steve Allen

Greg Harrison (Incumbent)

County Commissioner, Precinct 2 (Republican Nominee)

Danny Anders

Trae Trevathan

Cherokee County

Sheriff

Eric Long

Brent Dickson

Tax Assessor-Collector

Shonda McCutcheon Potter

Dana Nolley Chancey

Henderson County

County Commissioner, Precinct 1 (Republican Nominee)

Wendy Kinabrew Spivey

Keith Pryor

County Commissioner, Precinct 4 (Republican Nominee)

Kelly Harris

Mark Richardson

Rains County

County Commissioner, Precinct 1 (Republican Nominee)

Patsy Marshall

Jeremy A. Cook

Rusk County

Sheriff (Republican Nominee)

Johnwayne Valdez

Jeff Price (Incumbent)

County Commissioner, Precinct 1 (Republican Nominee)

Randy Gaut

Shannon Thompson

Smith County

114th District Court

Austin Reeves Jackson

Jarad Kent

Constable, Precinct 1 (Democrat Nominee)

Bobby Garmon (Incumbent)

Curtis Traylor

Constable, Precinct 4 (Republican Nominee)

Josh Joplin (Incumbent)

Curtis Wulf

Van Zandt County

Texas State Representative, District 2 (Republican Nominee)

Dan Flynn (Incumbent)

Bryan Slanton

Sheriff (Republican Nominee)

Steve Hendrix

Dale Corbett (Incumbent)

County Commissioner, Precinct 1 (Republican Nominee)

Chad L. Laprade

Brandon Brown (Incumbent)

Wood County

Sheriff (Republican Nominee)

Kelly W. Cole

Tom Castloo

County Commissioner, Precinct 1 (Republican Nominee)