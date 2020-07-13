LOCAL ELECTION HQ: A comprehensive look at July runoffs in East Texas

Live Now
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The primary runoffs typically held in May were delayed until July due to the coronavirus. After weeks of waiting, each party will know by Tuesday night who their nominees will be for the November election.

However, many local races will make their selections on Tuesday if the other party has not put up a challenger. Here is a comprehensive look at the ballot tomorrow

Statewide Races

U.S. Senate (Democrat Nominee)

  • Mary “MJ” Hegar
  • Royce West

Railroad Commissioner (Democrat Nominee)

  • Chrysta Castaneda
  • Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo

Angelina County

County Commissioner, Precinct 1 (Republican Nominee)

  • Steve Allen 
  • Greg Harrison (Incumbent) 

County Commissioner, Precinct 2 (Republican Nominee)

  • Danny Anders 
  • Trae Trevathan

Cherokee County

Sheriff

  • Eric Long
  • Brent Dickson

Tax Assessor-Collector

  • Shonda McCutcheon Potter
  • Dana Nolley Chancey

Henderson County

County Commissioner, Precinct 1 (Republican Nominee)

  • Wendy Kinabrew Spivey
  • Keith Pryor

County Commissioner, Precinct 4 (Republican Nominee)

  • Kelly Harris
  • Mark Richardson

Rains County

County Commissioner, Precinct 1 (Republican Nominee)

  • Patsy Marshall
  • Jeremy A. Cook

Rusk County

Sheriff (Republican Nominee)

  • Johnwayne Valdez
  • Jeff Price (Incumbent)

County Commissioner, Precinct 1 (Republican Nominee)

  • Randy Gaut
  • Shannon Thompson

Smith County

114th District Court

  • Austin Reeves Jackson
  • Jarad Kent

Constable, Precinct 1 (Democrat Nominee)

  • Bobby Garmon (Incumbent)
  • Curtis Traylor

Constable, Precinct 4 (Republican Nominee)

  • Josh Joplin (Incumbent)
  • Curtis Wulf

Van Zandt County

Texas State Representative, District 2 (Republican Nominee)

  • Dan Flynn (Incumbent)
  • Bryan Slanton

Sheriff (Republican Nominee)

  • Steve Hendrix
  • Dale Corbett (Incumbent)

County Commissioner, Precinct 1 (Republican Nominee)

  • Chad L. Laprade
  • Brandon Brown (Incumbent)

Wood County

Sheriff (Republican Nominee)

  • Kelly W. Cole
  • Tom Castloo

County Commissioner, Precinct 1 (Republican Nominee)

  • Keith Gilbreath
  • Virgil Junior Holland

