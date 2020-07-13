LOCAL ELECTION HQ: A comprehensive look at July runoffs in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The primary runoffs typically held in May were delayed until July due to the coronavirus. After weeks of waiting, each party will know by Tuesday night who their nominees will be for the November election.
However, many local races will make their selections on Tuesday if the other party has not put up a challenger. Here is a comprehensive look at the ballot tomorrow
Statewide Races
U.S. Senate (Democrat Nominee)
- Mary “MJ” Hegar
- Royce West
Railroad Commissioner (Democrat Nominee)
- Chrysta Castaneda
- Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo
Angelina County
County Commissioner, Precinct 1 (Republican Nominee)
- Steve Allen
- Greg Harrison (Incumbent)
County Commissioner, Precinct 2 (Republican Nominee)
- Danny Anders
- Trae Trevathan
Cherokee County
Sheriff
- Eric Long
- Brent Dickson
Tax Assessor-Collector
- Shonda McCutcheon Potter
- Dana Nolley Chancey
Henderson County
County Commissioner, Precinct 1 (Republican Nominee)
- Wendy Kinabrew Spivey
- Keith Pryor
County Commissioner, Precinct 4 (Republican Nominee)
- Kelly Harris
- Mark Richardson
Rains County
County Commissioner, Precinct 1 (Republican Nominee)
- Patsy Marshall
- Jeremy A. Cook
Rusk County
Sheriff (Republican Nominee)
- Johnwayne Valdez
- Jeff Price (Incumbent)
County Commissioner, Precinct 1 (Republican Nominee)
- Randy Gaut
- Shannon Thompson
Smith County
114th District Court
- Austin Reeves Jackson
- Jarad Kent
Constable, Precinct 1 (Democrat Nominee)
- Bobby Garmon (Incumbent)
- Curtis Traylor
Constable, Precinct 4 (Republican Nominee)
- Josh Joplin (Incumbent)
- Curtis Wulf
Van Zandt County
Texas State Representative, District 2 (Republican Nominee)
- Dan Flynn (Incumbent)
- Bryan Slanton
Sheriff (Republican Nominee)
- Steve Hendrix
- Dale Corbett (Incumbent)
County Commissioner, Precinct 1 (Republican Nominee)
- Chad L. Laprade
- Brandon Brown (Incumbent)
Wood County
Sheriff (Republican Nominee)
- Kelly W. Cole
- Tom Castloo
County Commissioner, Precinct 1 (Republican Nominee)
- Keith Gilbreath
- Virgil Junior Holland