Local candidates door knock ahead of Super Tuesday

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Super Tuesday is less than two days away and while the focus has been on the presidential nominee, there are still local races that are important to the community.

Democratic candidates Audrey Spanko and Julie Gobble went door to door in East Texas neighborhoods encouraging residents to hit the polls on March 3rd.

With large voter turnout being reported in the county, both candidates are hopeful this event will help them stand out on the ballot.

“We were at a house yesterday and a gentleman jumped up and down literally, that he had never had someone knock on his door before, and so just really trying to let people know that we are candidates for East Texans, for people here in Tyler, and we’re ready to step up for them,” said Spanko.

“Actually listening to people that live in Tyler, that drive on our roads, their kids go to our schools, they’ve experienced first-hand food insecurity, they’ve experienced first hand not having access to healthcare and we want to get out here to say, you can only make a difference on those things if you make a difference on whose making those decisions, and that means voting,” said Gobble.

Both candidates went to nearly 500 homes to knock on doors and talk about election day.