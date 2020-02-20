LIVE ANALYSIS: What the 9th Democratic Presidential Debate means for Texas

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 18: Stage preparation continues for tomorrow’s Democratic presidential debate at Paris Las Vegas on February 18, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. More than 36,000 Nevada Democrats turned out during the first three days of early voting for the upcoming Nevada Democratic presidential caucus, which concluded today. Nevada is the first caucus state to offer early voting. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Six of the nine candidates vying for the Democratic Presidential Nomination meet Wednesday night on the debate stage in Las Vegas.

The two-hour debate begins at 8 p.m. CT. It is hosted by NBC News, MSNBC, Noticias Telemundo and The Nevada Independent. It is the ninth Democratic presidential debate, and the final one before the Nevada caucuses this Saturday.

Below, follow along with the live blog during the debate.

Meet the Team

These experts will focus on what the candidates’ responses mean for Texas, as well as touching on wider themes of the election.

Will DuPree — KXAN Live digital anchor

John Thomas — State of Texas producer

Brittany Switzer — Senior Brand Director for Texas Democrats

Stacy Hock — Republican Party of Texas Victory Chair

Joshua Blank — Research Director for the Texas Politics Project

