League of Women Voters of Texas sues for online ‘motor voter’ registration

SAN ANTONIO (KETK) – The League of Women Voters of Texas filed a federal lawsuit on Wednesday claiming that Texas violated the National Voter Registration Act by not providing voter registration with online driver’s license applications.

“Voters have a right to clear and easy access to registration. As an organization dedicated to voter information and advocacy, the League of Women Voters sees first-hand how barriers to registration keep eligible Texans from the ballot box,” Grace Chimene, President of the League of Women Voters of Texas

The League of Women Voters of Texas is one of several plaintiffs involved in the lawuit, which will come into play before a heated 2020 election season.

The NVRA requires that states provide the opportunity for motorists to register to vote or update their voter information when they go to obtain or update their driver’s license, also known as the “motor voter” law.

In Texas, this is only provided if the applicant appears in person. The suit was filed in federal court.

Texas residents have until February 3 to register to be able to vote in the March primaries.