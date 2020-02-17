League of Women Voters makes sure you’re ready for early voting starting Tuesday

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The “Super Tuesday” Texas primary is March 3, but early voting begins February 18 and runs through February 28.

Voters must be registered and have the appropriate forms of ID in order to cast a ballot. To check your registration and to see which forms of ID will be accepted, check the Texas Secretary of State’s Vote Texas website.

Voters can also find a sample ballot for their county and for the Democratic and Republican primaries at VoteTexas.

You can also find your polling location on the website.

