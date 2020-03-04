KETK Election Headquarters: Top race results and runoffs

EAST TEXAS (KETK) – KETK is your local election headquarters and below are results to local, state, and national races.

Gohmert Wins Big

Rep. Louie Gohmert – 39,768

Davidson – 5,089

Stein squeezes by with tight re-election win in Smith County

Incumbent Smith County Republican Chairman David Stein came away with a close victory on Tuesday in one of the closest elections in East Texas. With nearly 25,000 ballots cast, Stein won by just over 300 votes, just barely above one percent.

David Stein – 12,379

Ron Shaffer – 12,003

Rusk County Sheriff

After the ballots were counted for the Rusk County Sheriff race, it appears a runoff will occur in May. Johnwayne Valdez and Sheriff Jeff Price both received less than 50% of the votes to win the majority, but both received the highest number of ballots.

Sheriff Jeff Price – 3,791

Johnwayne Valdez – 2,643

Wood County Sheriff

Results are in for the Wood County Sheriff race and a runoff will occur in May between two individuals. Kelly Cole and Tom Castloo will face off after both receiving just under 50% of votes.

Kelly Cole – 4,518

Tom Castloo – 3,722

Smith County District Judge, 114th Judicial District

A tight race in Smith County has led to a runoff between two well-known lawyers in May. Jarad Kent and Austin Jackson had a close call, separated by just over one thousand votes.

Austin Jackson – 11,334

Jarad Kent – 10,274

Cherokee County Sheriff

Results are in for the Cherokee County Sheriff and a runoff will occur in May. Brent Dickson and Eric Long will go face to face.

Brent Dickson – 3,396

Eric Long 2,283

Smith County Commissioner, Precinct 1

A three-person race to replace retiring Commissioner Jeff Warr could not reach a majority on Tuesday, narrowing it down to a two-person race.

Neal Franklin – 4,612

Pam Fredrick – 2,790

Smith County Constable, Precinct 4 (Republican)

After a four-person race to become the Republican nominee for Constable in Precinct 1, the field will be narrowed down to two in May.