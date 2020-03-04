KETK Election Headquarters: Top race results and runoffs

EAST TEXAS (KETK) – KETK is your local election headquarters and below are results to local, state, and national races.
Gohmert Wins Big
- Rep. Louie Gohmert – 39,768
- Davidson – 5,089
Stein squeezes by with tight re-election win in Smith County
Incumbent Smith County Republican Chairman David Stein came away with a close victory on Tuesday in one of the closest elections in East Texas. With nearly 25,000 ballots cast, Stein won by just over 300 votes, just barely above one percent.
- David Stein – 12,379
- Ron Shaffer – 12,003
Rusk County Sheriff
After the ballots were counted for the Rusk County Sheriff race, it appears a runoff will occur in May. Johnwayne Valdez and Sheriff Jeff Price both received less than 50% of the votes to win the majority, but both received the highest number of ballots.
- Sheriff Jeff Price – 3,791
- Johnwayne Valdez – 2,643
Wood County Sheriff
Results are in for the Wood County Sheriff race and a runoff will occur in May between two individuals. Kelly Cole and Tom Castloo will face off after both receiving just under 50% of votes.
- Kelly Cole – 4,518
- Tom Castloo – 3,722
Smith County District Judge, 114th Judicial District
A tight race in Smith County has led to a runoff between two well-known lawyers in May. Jarad Kent and Austin Jackson had a close call, separated by just over one thousand votes.
- Austin Jackson – 11,334
- Jarad Kent – 10,274
Cherokee County Sheriff
Results are in for the Cherokee County Sheriff and a runoff will occur in May. Brent Dickson and Eric Long will go face to face.
- Brent Dickson – 3,396
- Eric Long 2,283
Smith County Commissioner, Precinct 1
A three-person race to replace retiring Commissioner Jeff Warr could not reach a majority on Tuesday, narrowing it down to a two-person race.
- Neal Franklin – 4,612
- Pam Fredrick – 2,790
Smith County Constable, Precinct 4 (Republican)
After a four-person race to become the Republican nominee for Constable in Precinct 1, the field will be narrowed down to two in May.
- Josh Joplin – 1,075
- Curtis Wulf – 742