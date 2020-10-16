Judge Christi Kennedy casts final ballot as 114th District Court Judge

Christi Kennedy cast her final ballot during early voting as the 114th District Court Judge.
Earlier this year she announced that she will be retiring at the end of her term with her successor Austin Jackson.
On Thursday, early voting reached 5,980 people.
Voters cast ballots October 15, at the following locations:
The Hub in Tyler: 1,158
Noonday Community Center: 1,089
TASCA Activity Center in Whitehouse: 869
Kinzie Community Center in Lindale: 823
WorkHub in Tyler: 979
Heritage Building in Tyler: 776
Chapel Hill Fire Department: 286
For voting dates, times and locations, visit www.smith-county.com and click on the red banner.