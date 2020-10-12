Jamie Foxx is encouraging Texans to vote

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – In a public service announcement, entertainer Jamie Foxx encouraged Texans to vote in the upcoming election.

“This is the most important election in our lifetime,” Foxx, a native of Terrell, said in the PSA.

The actor, singer and stand-up comic won an Academy Award for his portrayal of singer Ray Charles in the movie “Ray.” He is the host and executive producer of the Fox game show “Beat Shazam.”

“I want all my Texas folks to vote.,” Foxx said. ” People fought and died so we can have that right.”

He reminded people that early voting runs from Oct. 13-30 and that on Election Day, Nov. 3, the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

All people in line to vote by 7 p.m. on Election Day will be allowed to cast a ballot, he said.

He also noted that those who vote in person will need to bring their driver’s license or other acceptable forms of identification.

“So Texas don’t let me down,” he said in conclusion.