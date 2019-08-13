Houston Chronicle calls on O’Rourke to drop presidential bid, run for Senate against Cornyn

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke is surrounded by reporters as he walks on an international bridge to cross into Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. O’Rourke has crossed the border into Mexico for the funeral of one of the 22 people killed in a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)

<!-- The following message will be displayed to users with unsupported browsers: --> Your browser does not support the <code>iframe</code> HTML tag. Try viewing this in a modern browser like Chrome, Safari, Firefox or Internet Explorer 9 or later.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Houston Chronicle Editorial Board has sent a message to former Congressman Beto O’Rourke: come back to Texas.

Over the weekend, the paper wrote, almost begging, O’Rourke to give up his longshot bid for the White House and try his hand again at running for the U.S. Senate, this time against John Cornyn.

So Beto, if you’re listening: Come home. Drop out of the race for president and come back to Texas to run for senator. The chances of winning the race you’re in now are vanishingly small. And Texas needs you. Houston Chronicle Editorial Board

O’Rourke has spent practically the last three years of his life campaigning for public office. He announced his candidacy against Ted Cruz in the winter of 2017, more than 18 months before the election.

He nearly pulled an upset over Cruz, losing by just two percentage points. By comparison, Hillary Clinton lost by nine in Texas to President Trump in the 2016 election.

Two years ago, you ran an inspiring race against Sen. Ted Cruz. Sure, you lost. No shame in that. Texas hasn’t elected a Democrat to a statewide office since 1994. You chipped away at a wall that wasn’t quite ready to come down. You showed it’s possible. Houston Chronicle Editorial Board

His performance got the attention of national Democrats and will certainly look to target the state in the 2020 presidential election as well as trying to unseat John Cornyn, who is running for his fourth term.

Four Democrats have already announced their bid for the statewide nomination to challenge Cornyn, but if O’Rourke were to drop out of the presidential race and enter the Texas Senate campaign, he would easily become the frontrunner for the Democratic nomination.

Currently, O’Rourke is polling around 3 percent nationwide, according to RealClear Politics. Of the 24 candidates, he is one of nine who have qualified for the debates in Houston in September. This could easily be a do-or-die moment for his team.

The debate comes just five months before the Iowa Caucus and only six months away from the Texas primaries.

"So Beto, if you’re listening: Come home. Drop out of the race for president and come back to Texas to run for senator. The chances of winning the race you’re in now are vanishingly small," the editorial board of the Houston Chronicle wrote. https://t.co/PwAfQdShva — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) August 13, 2019

The former El Paso congressman temporarily suspended his campaign after the mass shooting in El Paso killed 22 people. He was one of the few candidates not to attend the Iowa State Fair.

O’Rourke showed heavy emotions after the attack, including lashing out at the media for their coverage of President Trump, suggesting they were being too favorable towards him.

“You know the s*** he’s been saying. He’s been calling Mexican immigrants rapists and criminals. I don’t know… Like members of the press – what the f***? It’s these question that you know the answers to. Beto O’Rourke

Currently, the Republicans control the Senate 53-47 after picking up two seats in the 2018 midterms. The Democrats would need to gain four in 2020 to take control of the Senate.

The Chronicle had this to end their editorial: