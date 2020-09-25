Here’s how to register to vote in Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- The deadline to register to vote in Texas is coming up soon. Here’s some information to make sure you are able to cast your ballot on election day.
The last day to register to vote in Texas is October 5.
In order to register to vote, you should complete a voter registration application and print, sign and mail it to your county election office.
You can contact your voter registrar to ask about the voter registration process, and you can find your registrar’s contact information here.
If you recently moved to another county, you must re-register at your new address and fill out an application by the Oct. 5 deadline.
If someone isn’t sure whether they’re registered to vote, they may check their status here.
Early voting starts on Oct. 13 and runs through Oct. 30, and election day is on Nov. 3.