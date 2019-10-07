Gregg County to feature new voting machines in upcoming election

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Elections one month away and new voting machines can be found in Gregg County for those casting their ballots this election season.

If you don’t want to wait until next month to see or practice on the new machines, they will be on display from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the Braughton Recreation Center and at the same time on Thursday at the Greggton Community Center.

“They are very similar to what you’ve done before. You will actually make your touches on the screen, but now you will have a piece of paper that will print out and show you, who you have voted for,” said Kathryn Nealy Elections Administrator. “That paper will go into a scanner and that scanner will read and count your vote, so you will not walk out with a piece of paper but you will have a piece of paper to proofread before you drop it in the ballot box.”