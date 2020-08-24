Gregg County approves polling place workers for November election

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Gregg County officials approved routine clerical items ahead of the November 3 presidential election.

Commissioners and Judge Bill Stoudt on Monday requested approval for the number of workers and judges for the election. The county asked that there be a maximum of four workers and two judges at each polling place.

A resolution was also passes between the City of White Oak and Gregg County to offically mark November 3 as Election Day.

The last day to register to vote in Texas is just six weeks away on Monday, October 5. Early voting will begin on Thursday October 14.

According to the Gregg County Elections Department, there are currently just over 71,000 registered voters within its limits.