George W. Bush will not support President Trump’s re-election, report says

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: Former U.S. President of the United States George W. Bush and wife Laura Bush arrive near the east front steps of the Capitol Building before President-elect Donald Trump is sworn in at the 58th Presidential Inauguration on Capitol Hill on January 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C. In today’s inauguration ceremony […]

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Former President and Texas Governor George W. Bush will not support President Trump’s re-election in November, according to a New York Times report on Saturday.

The paper highlighted several prominent members of the Republican Party that appears set to oppose Trump in his bid for a second term against former Vice President Joe Biden. Bush is set to not vote for Trump, but did not explicitly state he would vote for Biden.

His brother, former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush and frequent target of Trump’s during the 2016 Republican primary, “isn’t sure how he’ll vote.”

Freddy Ford, a spokesman for Bush, said that the former president would not get involved in the election and would speak only on policy issues.

Senator Mitt Romney (R-Utah) is the only sitting Republican in office the report states that will not publicly support the president. He is considering whether to put his wife Ann as a write-in candidate or go a step further and endorse Biden.

Former Bush Secretary of State Retired Gen. Colin Powell announced that he would be endorsing Biden for president in November, saying that Trump “lies about things.” Trump hit back in a fiery tweet, blaming Powell for the U.S. involvement in the Middle East.

Colin Powell, a real stiff who was very responsible for getting us into the disastrous Middle East Wars, just announced he will be voting for another stiff, Sleepy Joe Biden. Didn’t Powell say that Iraq had “weapons of mass destruction?” They didn’t, but off we went to WAR! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2020

The Powell endorsement is not a major surprise given his public support for former President Obama in 2008 and 2012 as well as former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton against Trump in 2016.

While none of the Republicans listed in the Times report supported Trump in the 2016 election, it is noteworthy that they would prepare another opposition and put many legislative priorities in jeopardy, namely the confirmation of conservative judges.

The reshaping of the federal courts has been a hallmark of Trump’s time in office, given that he has had full control of the Senate. The upper chamber has confirmed 197 appointees, the second-most for a first term since Jimmy Carter from 1976-1980, who had 228.

Trump also put two Supreme Court Justices on the bench during his first two years in office and with two more over the age of 80, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg (87) and Justice Stephen Breyer (81), it is not much of a stretch to think that the winner in 2020 could put at least two more justices on the Court.

The defection of top leaders in the party could also lead to Republicans potentially losing control of the Senate in November. Several GOP senators face a tough re-election battle, including: