ELECTION DAY PREPARATIONS: Volunteers get training ahead of March primaries

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The primary election is just weeks away, and volunteers have been hard at work training to make sure everything goes well on March 3rd.

Volunteers are required to attend mandatory training sessions, on how to operate the voting machines. It’s a job long time volunteers take seriously.

“It is a service to our community and to our nation ultimately and it just makes me know that I have a little invested part in everything about liberty,” said Donna Goodwin, a poll worker for the past 50 years.

Goodwin was among many representing both the Democratic and Republican parties and learning how to have a smooth voting day.

“A lot of people haven’t voted and are voting and don’t know how to vote,” said Patricia Jessie, a volunteer representing the Democratic Party.

Just like Jessie, across the aisle, others are excited to help as well.

“Get more familiar with the machines, because their things are set up to do all the work for ya, but there’s a process that has to be followed,” said Philip Cullings, a volunteer representing the Republican Party.

For every voter who walks through the door, after showing their photo ID, they’ll be given an activator card that goes into their voting machine.

Next, voters will choose their selection by casting their votes. Once finished, all your choices will appear on the screen. After printing your card, the paper will then go into a scanner.

During the 2019 election, counties across East Texas reported having issues with voting machines, causing confusion among voters. This year, the elections office is hoping to prepare poll workers for anything and everything.

“For one we are going to have all five early voting locations open so that will help and then like I said we are deploying all of our resources out. Extra clerks will also be out,” said Karen Nelson, with the Smith County Elections Office.

Their goal is to make the process easy.

“This is only the second county-wide selection that we have used it. So we need to just familiarize everyone with it,” explains Nelson.

March 3: Early Voting Center, Dates, and Times

The Hub 304 E Ferguson St, Tyler Heritage Building 1900 Bellwood Rd, Tyler Noonday Community Center 16662 County Road 196, Tyler First Methodist Church-Lindale 402 W Hubbard St, Lindale Whitehouse Municipal Court 311 E Main St, Whitehouse