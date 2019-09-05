East Texas businessman announces challenge against Louie Gohmert

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas businessman has announced a challenge against long-time representative Louie Gohmert for his congressional seat in 2020.

Hank Gilbert announced his intention to be the Democratic challenger against Gohmert, who will be running for his ninth term in the House of Representatives.

Gilbert is a rancher, former high school agriculture teacher, and small-business owner. He announced his campaign today from Union Hall in Tyler. So far, he is the only Democratic challenger.

For the past four election cycles, Gohmert has been challenged by Shirley McKellar. But with her election to Tyler city council back in March, this makes a fifth straight challenge from her unlikely.

Gilbert is a long-shot contender for the seat. Gohmert for the past four elections has averaged a 50-point win.

The primary elections across Texas are just under six months away. They are scheduled for March 3 on Super Tuesday along with fourteen other states across the country.