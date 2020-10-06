Early voting is less than a week away: What you should know

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – October 13 will kick off early voting in the state of Texas and will last until the 31st. Dates and hours may vary based on where you live.

Anyone who is already registered to vote will be able to participate in early voting.

The Tyler/Smith County League of Women Voters are doing what they can to make sure voters are prepared. Here are 5 things to keep in mind when heading to the polls next week:

5 things you need to know on election day:

Go to the right place: Poll locations can change. You can locate your polling place before you go to vote. Check here or contact the elections office or board of elections for your county. Bring I.D.: You may need to show I.D. at the polling place. Bring your driver’s license or a current utility bill or paycheck with your name and street address. Get a ballot: If you’re registered but don’t find your name on the list, you can get help from a poll worker to make sure your vote is counted. Get help: Poll workers are there to help. They’ll show you to use the machine or provide a provisional ballot if needed. Stay and Vote: If the line is long, don’t leave without voting.

You can familiarize yourself with who is on the ballot by checking the League of Women Voters voting guide online. Hard copy versions of the guide will be available this week at the Tyler Public Library.

“This is crucial, elections are all so crucial, but this is a very very important election and voting is your voice if you want to be heard this is how you do that.” Rubye Kendrick, Vice President of Programs, Tyler/Smith County League of Women Voters

According to VP of Programs for the Tyler League of Women Voters, due to the Election Protection Act, voters should be safe to perform their civic duty. “You should be safe in respect to being free from any intimidation. Anyone attempting to coerce you into who to vote for is not supposed to happen. You are protected from that,” said Kendrick.

Here are a list of polling place in the area that you can head to next week:

Where to vote:

The Smith County Hub

The Heritage Building

Chapel Hill Fire Department

Noon Day Community Center

The Work Hub

Lindale Kinzie Community Center

TASKA Activity Center

The League of Women Voters in Smith County will host an event tonight at 7 p.m. regarding a panel discussion on the processes of the Electoral College to promote civic education. The panel includes national experts including Jeronimo Cortina, Ph.D. of the University of Houston, Jasmine Crockett, J.D. a civil rights attorney in Texas, and Karen O’Connor, Ph.D., J.D of American University.

The state of Texas has 38 Electoral College votes, making the state the second-largest prize in the 2020 presidential election. The Electoral College votes represent the popular choice of voters in Texas. In the next election, it is projected that the Electoral College votes for Texas will increase to 40. According to their press release, “the purpose of the panel is to educate the community about how the Electoral College works with an emphasis on who the electors in each state have been and how the state’s votes are cast for president.”

The entire event will be hosted on Zoom and free to the public. Interested participants need to pre-register for the event by visiting http://lwvtyler.org or the LWV Tyler/Smith County Facebook page.