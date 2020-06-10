Dallas one of five potential destinations for GOP convention, report says

FILE – In this July 21, 2016, file photo, confetti and balloons fall during celebrations after Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s acceptance speech on the final day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. President Donald Trump demanded Monday, May 25, 2020, that North Carolina’s Democratic governor sign off “immediately” on allowing the Republican National Convention to move forward in August with full attendance despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Trump’s tweets Monday about the RNC, planned for Charlotte, come just two days after the North Carolina recorded its largest daily increase in positive cases yet. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

DALLAS (KETK) – A scramble to find a new sight for the Republican Convention in August is nearing coming to a head and Dallas appears to be one of the final candidates.

According to FOX News reporter John Roberts, their chief White House correspondent, GOP officials have narrowed the search to five cities, including Dallas. The others include:

Jacksonville, Florida

Savannah, Georgia

Nashville, Tennessee

Phoenix, Arizona

Officials tell me that the @GOP has not yet settled on an alternate site for the August convention and @realDonaldTrump speech. Top contenders are Jacksonville, Savannah, Nashville, Phoenix and Dallas. A decision will have to be made very soon. — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) June 10, 2020

Nearly all the sites are of political importance for Republicans heading into the general election in November. Jacksonville of course resides in the unpredictable and vital swing state, as well as being the new home of President Trump. The GOP also looks to swipe back their Senate seat in Georgia that was in taken in 2017 by Democrat Doug Jones after he beat Roy Moor in the now infamous special election.

Tennessee has a history of hosting events of all kinds with resounding success, including the 2019 NFL Draft. Arizona is under scrutiny as Sen. Martha McSally, who replaced John McCain after his death, is currently facing an uphill re-election battle.

Texas has been on Democrats’ wish list the past few election cycles and nearly pulled off an upset in 2018 when former Rep. Beto O’Rourke took on Sen. Ted Cruz.

Cruz was able to squeak out a two-point win for his second term, despite Trump winning the state by nine in 2016.

Republicans were forced to scramble to find a new site for the convention after President Trump surprised many by pulling it out of North Carolina due to disagreements with Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper on whether a full stadium could be used.

Cooper said that it was unlikely due to the coronavirus to allow the arena to be filled to capacity in Charlotte, something Trump found unacceptable. The choosing of North Carolina had also been key for Republican plans.

In 2016, Trump beat former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton by just 2.5 points. The state could be even closer in November and GOP Sen. Thom Tillis is in the fight of his political career as he seeks a second term.

Republicans are looking to hold onto their slim majority in the Senate after losing the House in 2018. The convention is currently scheduled for August 24-27.