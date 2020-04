A voter fills in a ballot in the presidential primary election at the the Summit View Church of the Nazarene Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. The polling place served two precincts as voters who were scheduled to vote at a nearby senior living facility were directed to vote at the church after the facility backed out due to coronavirus concerns. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — The City of Marshall has rescheduled all May elections in an effort to protect residents from COVID-19.

City officials announced Tuesday that May elections will be held on Nov. 3.

Early voting will take place from Oct. 19-30.