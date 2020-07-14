Check-in machine briefly down at Chapel Hill voting location, no votes affected

CHAPEL HILL, Texas (KETK) – A check-in machine at a Chapel Hill voting location suffered brief technical difficulties Tuesday morning.

According to Smith County Elections Coordinator Karen Nelson, there were no problems with the voting machines themselves, and no ballots were affected. Voters were asked to wait patiently or advised that they could go to another location if they were pressed for time.

Nelson said that the machine is now up and running and she is awaiting a report from the IT department about what caused the stoppage. The election judge on the scene said that most voters were patient with the delay and there were little problems.

The Chapel Hill location resides in County Precinct 4, which has a runoff election for Constable between incumbent Josh Joplin and Curtis Wulf.

Back on June 29, the first day of early voting, there was a malfunction with voting equipment that left the race off some ballots. Nelson said they were alerted by voters and that the glitch was fixed by the end of the day.

She released a joint statement at the time with Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran that encouraged those who believed they suffered an issue to make a rpeort to her. The statement read in part:

After an initial investigation with the election equipment and software vendors, by 12:30 p.m. on Monday, the Elections Administration Office instituted a process change at each of the five early election polling locations as a temporary fix to the technical issue. According to the Smith County Elections Administrator, she anticipates that a permanent fix to the technical issue will be in place prior to polls opening on Tuesday, June 30.

At this point, the precise number of affected ballots is unknown, but the issue appears limited to a handful of precincts. Additionally, the technical issue did not affect the Democratic Primary run-off race, nor did it affect the County-wide run-off race for the 114th Judicial District Court Judge position… As always, voters are encouraged to closely monitor the content of their ballot and report any discrepancies before casting their ballot and before leaving the polling location. Procedures are always in place to allow for resolution of any issues at the polling location, including the casting of a provisional ballot.