Chairman West emphasizes need for GOP majority next session, urges 75% East Texas turnout

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Texas GOP Chairman Allen West urged East Texas Republicans to turn out and vote in the upcoming election.

West said that the number one priority for party leaders is holding on to a majority in the Texas House for the upcoming session next year. He also spoke that congressional maps will be redrawn next year due to the Census.

Back in 2018, Republicans lost 12 seats in the state house. While they still held a comfortable majority, it is nowhere near the supermajority that the GOP enjoys in the state senate.

West also spoke out against the proposed Green New Deal that is being pushed by national progressive Democrats.

Texas is the 10th largest economy in the world… When we talk about the policies of economic growth and opportunity, we see that in Texas. We don’t see with the polices that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are offering. Allen West, Texas GOP Chairman

He challenged East Texas Republicans to have a minimum of 75% voter turnout on November 3. He says the party is trying to win back certain precincts in urban districts and he says the party needs East Texans in that effort.