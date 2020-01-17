Candidates for Smith County Commissioner Precinct One discuss top issues in the area during open forum

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An event was held Thursday night to introduce candidates for Smith County Precinct One Commissioners’ position.

The following were included:

Retired Fire Chief Neal Franklin

Bullard Mayor Pam Fredrick

ESD2 Commissioner Paul Perryman

A Commissioner’s job is to create your property tax bill and maintain county roads and bridges within their precinct.

Local elections will be held on March 3rd for the Republican primaries.

The winner of this race will face the Democratic challenger on the November 2020 ballot.

“Our roads are our biggest issue, followed by we need to strongly support our sheriff’s department and make sure he has the resources to keep us safe, but spending 100 million dollars on a courthouse when a third, one-third of our current courthouse is vacant, that’s misuse of our taxpayer’s dollars,” said Paul Perryman.

Early voting begins on February 18.