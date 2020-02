TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As early voting is underway, Bloomberg’s 2020 campaign made a stop in Tyler to talk about the upcoming election.

Former Philadelphia Mayor and national campaign co-chair Michael Nutter spoke to voters about the ballot box in March.

A Dallas Morning News and UT Tyler poll found that the former New York City Mayor and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren are tied for third in Texas.

Joe Biden now leads Senator Bernie Sanders 35% to 18%.