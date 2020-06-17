Bench trial for two Republican candidates in Bowie County Commissioner’s Court race starts

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL) – A Bowie County, Republican Candidate for a commission seat who lost in the March primary, has filed a lawsuit against the declared winner in the race for what he believes were voting discrepancies.

James Strain (left), Kyle Barrett (right)

Kyle Barrett lost the race to James Strain. In his lawsuit, Barrett claimed the ballot count was incorrect.

A witness testified that a poll watcher for the recount said the number of ballots in the boxes was less than the number of votes reported.

“It means that no more than a third of the ballots in this race can anyone have any confidence were actually legally cast,” said Barret’s attorney Dan Morenoff.

Barrett and his attorney are asking the court to scrap the March election results and call a new election.