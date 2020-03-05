Angelina County District Attorney announces resignation, set to step down at end of March

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Angelina County District Attorney Joe Martin announced his resignation and is set to step down from his position at the end of the month.

“The reason for the resignation is at least two-fold: Janet Cassels, the Republican nominee, is without Democratic opposition and is ready and very competent to serve. Secondly, I have three vacancies for attorneys and am not receiving very many applications – most likely due to the unwillingness of potential applicants to come here to work under circumstances in which I cannot promise them a job past December 31. I have always had a multitude of applicants in the past.” Joe Martin

In a statement to KETK News, Martin said that he has accomplished what he wanted to in his time as DA. Martin wrote a letter to Gov. Abbott asking that Janet Cassels, who is the Republican nominee that was running to replace him next January, be named his replacement.

Martin stated that he was short on applicants for the office because he could not guarantee anyone a job past December when his term expired.

Cassels was the sole Republican running in the primaries and no Democrat is set to challenge her in the November general election.

“I trust that Ms. Cassels will receive the interim appointment from the governor,” Martin continued in his letter. “She and I will continue to meet over the coming weeks. I believe Ms. Cassels will continue and extend the improvement of the office. There is just not a good reason for me to stay on.”

Below is a copy of Martin’s letter to Gov. Abbott asking him to nominate her as his replacement: