ALL EYES ON TEXAS: Democratic Presidential candidates increase efforts in the Lone Star State ahead of Super Tuesday

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- As of Sunday night, five Democratic candidates remain in the presidential primaries. With the focus on Super Tuesday, many of the candidates have their eyes on Texas, as the state with the second most delegates behind California.

Many are calling the Lone Star State a battleground for votes.

“We can make this one of the most progressive states in the county,” said Senator Bernie Sanders ahead of a rally he hosted in Austin.

The Sanders campaign opened five new offices in Texas, as he spent much of his time in Austin.

“National Media talks about Texas being a conservative state, I don’t believe it I really don’t,” explained Sanders.

Recent polls have the Senator winning Texas in the March Primaries, but that isn’t affecting other candidates like Elizabeth Warren from trying to round up votes, with former opponent Julian Castro supporting her.

“I think that we should all remember that 97% of the delegates still have not be awarded in this presidential contest, so anybody who thinks that the results are set in stone or that’s there’s a prohibitive favorite, that’s not true,” said Castro.

Other campaigns are looking to make difference on the ground and in advertisements. Billionaire Mike Bloomberg has been targeting Texas by opening several campaign offices and using TV ads in hopes of gaining support.

“The way I see it, Texas is the biggest battleground state, and I’m going to fight like hell to win it’s 38 electoral votes,” said Bloomberg during an event held in El Paso.

Former Vice President Joe Biden also making Texas a priority. As a last minute appeal to voters, Biden has scheduled an event Monday night in Dallas to lay out his vision for America.

“Its presumptuous for me to say what Texas should do, Texans are going to do what they want to do, but I feel good about Texas because I got a significant amount of support in the Latino Community and African American community,” said Biden.

It’s the biggest battle for candidates, and Texas is at the center of it, with primaries set for March 3rd.