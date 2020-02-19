Absentee ballots must be received by February 21 to make votes count

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Texas voters who plan to vote by mail, must mail their applications to their county elections office by February 21.

“We want to remind all Texas voters that applications to Vote By Mail for the March 3rd Primary Election are due to their local election official by Feb. 21, 2020,” said Grace Chimene, president of the League of Women Voters of Texas. “The application needs to arrive by February 21st if the application is postmarked Feb. 20, but arrives Feb. 22, you will not be able to vote by mail! The League strives to ensure all Texans have the information they need to participate in elections that determine their future. We want to make it easy for every citizen’s vote to count!”

Voting by mail:

Registered voters over the age of 65

Sick or disabled

Out of county of election day and early voting

In jail

Must do the following: