Abbott issues proclamation allowing for postponement of May 2 elections until November

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Abbott issued a proclamation late Wednesday morning allowing the postponement of local municipal elections that are set to take place on May 2.

Under Texas law, if municipalities do wish to postpone the elections, they would be pushed back to November 3, the date of the general election.

“I strongly encourage local election officials to take advantage of these waivers and postpone their elections until November,” said Governor Abbott. “Right now, the state’s focus is responding to COVID-19 — including social distancing and avoiding large gatherings.” Gov. Abbott

If a political subdivision does choose to push the election back six months, it does not allow for new candidates to enter races.

It also does not push back the May 26 runoff elections for races from the March primaries where a candidate did not receive 50 percent of the vote.

The proclamation is being made due to social distancing guidelines issued by the CDC. They have recommended that no gathering of 50 or more people occur for the next 8 weeks to try and stop the spread of the coronavirus.

It is unclear yet if any East Texas municipalities will move their elections.

