Abbott extends early voting for November elections

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott announced the extension of early voting for the November 3rd election by nearly a week.

Early voting will now take place from Tuesday, October 13 through Friday, October 30.

“As we respond to COVID-19, the State of Texas is focused on strategies that preserve Texans’ ability to vote in a way that also mitigates the spread of the virus,” said Gov. Abbott. “By extending the early voting period and expanding the period in which mail-in ballots can be hand-delivered, Texans will have greater flexibility to cast their ballots, while at the same time protecting themselves and others from COVID-19.”

View the Governor’s Proclamation.