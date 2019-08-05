5th Texas GOP congressman resigns in past two weeks

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Eight-term Texas GOP Rep. Kenny Marchant announced his retirement from Congress on Monday.

“It is time for me to announce that I will not seek another term as Congressman from the 24th District of Texas. I am looking forward to finishing out my term and then returning to Texas to start a new chapter.” Kenny Marchant

He becomes the seventh Republican congressman to announce their retirement over the last two weeks, with five being from Texas. The departures are making it increasingly unlikely that the GOP will be able to take back the House in 2020.

While Texas has been reliably Republican over the past 25 years, its suburbs are trending more towards the Democrats.

Marchant was re-elected in 2018 with just a three-point percentage win. In 2016, he won by more than 17 points.

According to FiveThirtyEight, Marchant voted with President Trump 95 percent of the time since his election.