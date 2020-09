Voters walk to a polling station to cast votes for GOP and Democratic primary candidates Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Chandler, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – There is only month left to register to vote before election day on November 3rd.

For in person voters, you have 30 days before election day.

For voters by mail, you must have your postmarked 30 days before the election day. The deadline is extended to the next business day it this falls on a Sunday.

To register to vote visit Vote.org.