Young Tennessee Vols fan grabs university’s attention – and heart

Altamonte Springs, Florida (KETK) – Sometimes a child’s imagination can produce amazing real world results.

On Wednesday, Laura Snyder, a teacher at Altamonte Elementary School in Altamonte Springs, Florida, posted on Facebook what seemed at first a heartbreaking story about one of her students.

The school was preparing for “college colors day,” on which students would wear the colors of their favorite college. The particular student in Snyder’s post wanted to wear a University of Tennessee Volunteers T-shirt but didn’t have one.

As all good teachers do, Snyder set about encouraging the boy, working with him to see what he could manage. The two hit upon a fairly simple idea – an orange shirt. When “college colors day” arrived, though, Snyder saw that her student had applied a bit of creativity and made his own, hand-drawn design. He drew the design on a piece of paper and attached it to his shirt.

True, it is not the most polished of designs. But it was his, and Snyder was impressed by his creativity and his determination to make that shirt his own.

Not everyone shared Snyder’s delight, though. Later in the day, she wrote, that same student came to her in tears and said some students had made fun of his design. Those students, Snyder pointed out, hadn’t even bothered to participate in colors day.

“He was DEVASTATED,” Snyder wrote. “I know kids can be cruel, I am aware that it’s not the fanciest sign, BUT this kid used the resources he had available to him to participate in a spirit day (one that I celebrated all week: Go Noles)!”

Snyder also had an idea to cheer up the boy.

“I plan to get him a University of Tennessee shirt,” she wrote in the post, “but was wondering if anyone has any connections to the University of Tennessee. I wanted to make it a little extra special for him. If anyone has any contacts that they’d be willing to share, please let me know. Thanks!”

First of all, this is an awesome teacher who clearly cares deeply about her students. Teachers like Snyder – and there are legions of them – are gold. Respect them. Treasure them. Our children’s futures depend on them.

Second, read her last sentence again. If anyone has any contacts that they’d be willing to share, please let me know.

Oh, people shared, all right. Vols fans shared by the thousands. And Snyder’s simple but heartfelt desire to “make it a little extra special” for her student reached the attention of the University of Tennessee itself.

On Thursday, the day after the post Vols Associate Athletics Director for Fan Experience & Sales Jimmy Delaney said in a press conference that word of the young student’s experience had reached the school’s football team and staff. The school was so touched and impressed by the boy’s devotion and creativity that several departments had gotten together to send him a “Vols Proud Pack.”

What is a Vols Proud Pack, you may ask? Oh, nothing much. Just a few random trinkets.

That photo, by the way, was tweeted out by UT Interim President Randy Boyd. So, yeah, the boy’s story definitely reached the UT Vols community.

I was touched to learn of a young Florida school student’s heart for the University of Tennessee, and I LOVED his imagination behind designing his own shirt. So many of us admire his love for UT and it’s awesome to see everyone step up to send him some UT gear!#EverywhereUT pic.twitter.com/83YqjzBxag — UT Interim President Randy Boyd (@UT_President) September 5, 2019

Even Smokey, the Vols mascot, got involved and sent a video to Snyder’s class.

Be a true volunteer and always wear your college colors with pride. #endbullying … this is the video we sent to Mrs.Synder to share with our Pal! pic.twitter.com/E8Xwnz6a4C — Smokey (@UTSmokey_00) September 7, 2019

Oh, but wait, there’s more. Check out UT Interim President Boyd’s tweet again. Then check out these responses:

I hope this young man has the grades and inspiration to be an University of Tennessee graduate. Any possibility of him designing a UT shirt? Profits going towards his higher education? — Joey Garcia (@JoeyG4UT) September 6, 2019

Even better design a shirt so everyone can buy one. — Ryan H (@govols7000) September 5, 2019

Someone was paying attention.

Share in a Florida elementary student's Volunteer pride by wearing his design on your shirt too! Pre-order today for a late September expected delivery. A portion of proceeds from every shirt sold will be donated to @STOMPOutBullyng .https://t.co/NdnTtYREFL pic.twitter.com/OeTZvgC09Y — VolShop (@UTVolShop) September 6, 2019

That’s right, the design the elementary student had sketched out on paper – and had been mocked for by other students – was made into an actual Vols T-shirt for sale to fans. Even better, a portion of the proceeds from every shirt’s sale will go to Stomp Out Bullying, a national anti-bullying and cyberbullying organization for kids and teens in the U.S.

So many people wanted the shirt that demand crashed the Vol Shop servers. That’s right. A little boy’s T-shirt broke the internet.

And the teacher who kicked off the entire thing with one Facebook post made certain those who had taken an interest were kept updated on how the incredible saga played out.

“UT really outdid themselves🧡!!,” she posted Friday. “I was so excited to surprise my student today!! I’m not even sure I can put into words his reaction. It was so heartwarming. My student was so amazed at all the goodies in the box. He proudly put on the jersey and one of the many hats in the box. All who saw had either goosebumps or tears while we explained that he had inspired and touched the lives of so many people.

“When I told him that his design was being made into a real shirt and people wanted to wear it, his jaw dropped. He had a big smile on his face, walked taller, and I could tell his confidence grew today! Thank you to the UT Nation for that!! 🧡🧡🧡”

And thank you to Laura Snyder, to the unnamed student, to the University of Tennessee and to Vols Nation for giving us all this story. After the torrent of bad news we’ve seen lately, from mass shootings to burning dive boats to hurricanes, we all need these moments when we can remember just how much good one child’s imagination can bring.