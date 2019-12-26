Young girl defeats cancer four times

El Paso , TX (KTSM)- While life is very fragile and everything can change in a second, this story proves the smallest warriors sometimes fight the biggest battles.

It was December of 2012 when the Obregon family prepared to celebrate Christmas and 2-year-old Susanita began complaining about pain in her ear.

” We took her to the doctor and he said that she had an ear infection so he gave her medication and that helped but a week later she got more fevers and it wan’s related to the ear infection,” Jorge Obregon, Susanita’s father said.

In January of 2013, Susanita was admitted to the El Paso Children’s Hospital where she was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, a rare form of cancer that affects white blood cells.

Susanita suffered her first relapse in June of 2014, then again in 2015, and one more in December of 2016.

Susanita went through two bone marrow transplants where both her younger sister, Ivana, and her father, Jorge, were the donors.

“It wasn’t easy but it was worth it,” said Mr. Obregon.

“It’s been a year and a half, that she has been able to go to school, to have dance lessons, to be with other kids. I mean she was isolated from kids for most of her life,” Susana Obregon, Susanita’s mother said.

The Obregon family shows us there is always light at the end of the tunnel, and no matter how dim the light may be it will always beat darkness.

Susanita has an incredible support system and acknowledges that although her parents feared for her life, they never stopped being a team.

“They were very scared and as for us anytime we would go somewhere we would do ‘1,2,3 go team’ because we’re always a team, even if we’re apart,” said Susanita.

Susanita is now getting ready to celebrate her tenth birthday and has survived three relapses, two bone marrow transplants, four remissions, and has now lived nearly two years cancer-free.

“The last few years have been a dream… I’m sorry… a dream that I never thought we were gonna have,” said Mrs. Obregon.