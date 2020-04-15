Young Audiences of Northeast Texas presents an award to a middle school teacher who has gone above and beyond in their field.

Bobi Jo Friesen is the Choir Director at Moore MST Magnet Middle School in Tyler. This spring she begins her 20th year of teaching in the public-school system. Bobi Jo began her degree at Grace College of the Bible in Omaha, Nebraska where she met her husband Don. Once their boys were in school full-time, she decided to finish her Bachelor of Arts in Music Education at Simpson College in Indianola, Iowa. Bobi Jo is certified in Conversational Solfege, Orff Instrumentation and World Drumming. During her 20 years of teaching, she has directed vocal jazz, show, choirs, choir and elementary choirs. Her high school choirs have won multiple awards all over the upper Midwest. Her show choir, Sound Sensation, performed in New York City shortly after 9/11. While at Moore Middle School, Bobi Jo has grown the program to almost double the size in just three short years. Every year she has students performing with the Region 21 All Region Honor Choir. With the Tyler ISD Foundation Grant for Great Idea she received this past January, she will begin a show choir on the Moore Middle School campus. She looks forward to getting kids excited about singing and expressing their love for music through show choir. You can donate in Bobi Jo’s Honor at www.yanetexas.org