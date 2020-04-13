Young Audiences of Northeast Texas highlights the work of Fine Arts teachers who are often overlooked

Young Audiences, Arts for Learning of Northeast Texas highlights the work of Fine Arts teachers who are often overlooked and whose work has been proven to make a difference in the lives of students. Today we spoke with winner Ricardo Rodriguez about what this award means to him.

Ricardo Rodriguez is currently the Music Teacher at Ramey Elementary in Tyler. He received his Bachelor of Music from The University of Texas at Tyler in 2017. He has served students from Headstart through twelfth grade. Before he began teaching at Ramey, he served as the assistant band director in Jacksonville, Texas. While there, he taught beginner trombone and tuba classes and directed the non-varsity high school band and sub non-varsity middle school band. During his time at Ramey, he has built strong relationships with students and teachers, established The Green Tones Choir, and composed the current arrangement of the school song. His dream of becoming a music educator began in the band hall in seventh grade. His band director handed him the baton and asked him to direct the band. He believes that through music, students will develop skills that they will carry throughout their lifetimes, such as teamwork, leadership, determination, responsibility, and become good citizens and contributors to society.