YOU SHOULD KNOW: How to have a fun and safe Fourth of July

TYLER, Texas (KETK)

It’s as if you can already smell the grill. Fourth of July is right around the corner, but before you head out to celebrate the holiday, there are a few things you should expect this weekend.

With parties and parades happening from East Texas to California, it’s the biggest birthday bash of the entire year.

But, don’t get too excited yet, with over 1 billion expected to be spent on fireworks, Law Enforcement wants to remind you how to be safe.

Millions of people across the United States will be watching in awe as fireworks light up the sky.

Here in East Texas, law enforcement is cracking down on the explosions.

FIREWORKS: TO SPARK OR NOT?

“A lot of stuff goes up, it’s big, it’s very combustive and we certainly don’t want to catch any houses on fire,” explains Don Martin with the Tyler Police Department.

Tyler PD says they will be monitoring the holiday making sure everything goes off without a hitch.

Officers want to remind people who live within Tyler city limits, that it is illegal to set off fireworks. Encouraging residents who hear neighbors setting them off in the middle of the night, to call the police.

For those who live outside of the Tyler city limits, officials want to recommend everyone who plans on sparking their own fireworks, to keep a bucket of water nearby.

By sticking sparklers or other explosives in water, it is a guaranteed way to know it is completely out.

DON’T: DRINK AND DRIVE

Another major issue is drunk drivers. With millions expected to jump in their car and head to a BBQ, law enforcement wants to urge drivers not to get behind the wheel after drinking.

Last year nearly 68 million cases of beer were cracked open to celebrate America’s birthday.

“Don’t get out there and drink and drive, and cause a bad wreck, and cause someone to lose their life on a holiday,” warns Officer Martin.

DO: PUT DOWN YOUR GUNS

Also, a hot topic during the holiday is guns.

“It is illegal to discharge a firearm within the city limits of Tyler. It’s very dangerous anything that goes up in the air must come down,” says Officer Martin.

As part of a tradition, many people shoot into the air. While this may seem harmless because you not taking aim, it can be quite the opposite.

“It’s coming down somewhere on someone’s car, on someone’s head it can kill them, you just never know where it’s going to drop,” explains Officer Martin.

With these safety precautions in mind, everyone should have a fun and safe holiday.