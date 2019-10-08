Breaking News
Crews fighting structure fire near LeTourneau University in Longview

YOU SHOULD KNOW: Changes are coming to the ACT test

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Some new options are coming to the ACT test.

Beginning in September 2020, ACT will introduce individual section retesting, online testing on national test dates, and superscore calculations.

The three new options will enable students to improve their test taking experience and increase their chances for getting into college and available scholarships.

Changes are based on feedback from students, parents, counselors and other school administrators.

The content and format will not change, only how the tests are administered and reported will be different.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC