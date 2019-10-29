YLEH: Julie Gobble throws her hat in the ring for Texas House District 6

TYLER, Texas (KETK) Another hat has been thrown into the ring for the Democratic nomination for Texas House District 6, and Julie Gobble is ready to make a name for herself.

Tuesday evening at Martin Walker, P.C., Gobble held her campaign kickoff event.

“I love East Texas, and I love East Texans. I know how hard they work and I know how good their spirit is and I believe they deserve a representative who has the same work ethic and wants them to be able to succeed with one job with a paying wage, and with healthcare they can afford; public education that’s quality that they can then send their kids off to a successful future.”

Gobble will be running against incumbent Republican Matt Schaefer.

Julie’s views on hot topics right now are all laid out on her website. If you’d like to see her views, click here.

Texas House District 6 covers Smith County, including the following school districts: