Yankees pitching coach Rothschild leaving after 9 seasons

NEW YORK (AP)Yankees pitching coach Larry Rothschild is leaving New York after nine seasons.

Rothschild replaced Dave Eiland in November 2011 to work for then-Yankees manager Joe Girardi, who had been a catcher for the Cubs during Rothschild’s first season as Chicago’s pitching coach. Rothschild stayed on when Aaron Boone replaced Girardi ahead of the 2018 season.

Now 65, Rothschild was Tampa Bay’s first manager from 1998 to April 2001 and was pitching coach of Cincinnati from 1992-93, Florida from 1995-97 and the Cubs from 2002-10.

He spent 11 years in the minor leagues as a pitcher for Cincinnati and Detroit, and he had a 5.40 ERA and no decisions in seven big league relief appearances with the Tigers in 1981 and `82.

The Yankees won the AL East this season and lost to Houston in the League Championship Series.

”Larry is someone I leaned on extensively over these past two years. I’m truly grateful that I had someone as established and loyal as Larry as I made my transition to the dugout,” Boone said in a statement.

”Seeing him work day after day, I have a deep appreciation for how devoted he was to his craft and how tirelessly he dove into his responsibilities. His distinguished career clearly reflects how highly he is regarded amongst his peers in baseball,” he said.

