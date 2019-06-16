WWII pilot returns home 75 years after death

The remains of an Ohio airman killed in World War II are back home.

The family of Lieutenant James R. Lord received his remains in Cleveland Saturday.

Lt. Lord was a member of the 66th Fighter Squadron, 57th Fighter Group.

According to a military press release, Lt. Lord, 20, crashed his aircraft Aug. 10, 1944, near the coast of Anghione, Corsica, while engaging enemy gun emplacements in the Savona region of northwest Italy.

The recovery mission began with a tip from a local Corsican diver who spotted the wreckage of two P-47 aircraft in 2012.

In the summer of 2018, divers with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) Underwater Recovery Team found remains that would ultimately be identified as Lord’s.The recovery team, which included U.S. and French personnel, found human remains, aircraft wreckage and personal belongings.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 22 in Conneaut.

The service will include a wreath presentation at the Fallen Heroes Memorial at the funeral home.

Lt. Lord was preceded in death by his brother, Sgt. William R. Lord, Jr., who was reported missing and apparently killed in action on July 12, 1944.

More than 400,000 of the 16 million Americans who served in World War II were killed, and 72,766 remain missing.