World’s oldest travel company collapses Monday

(KETK) – Thomas Cook’s Planes were grounded on Monday leaving thousands of passengers stranded after the British Tour company collapsed on Monday.

Several aircrafts were seen stationary at London Stansted Airport following the collapse of the world’s oldest travel company.

The collapse leaves 150,000 British tourists abroad with no results in getting anywhere.

Meanwhile, at Spain’s Mallorca Airport, hundreds of passengers were gathered around check-in desks as officials worked to book them onto replacement flights.