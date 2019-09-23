World War I Veterans honored in Denton through historic grave markings

DENTON, Texas (KETK) – Volunteers from across Denton spent their time at two cemeteries, honoring WWI veterans by providing a unique connection to their past.

The group from the Texas Veterans Hall of Fame and the University of North Texas installed medallions at each of the veteran’s graves which included a code that links to their personal stories online.

“These are hometown heroes. Some of these veterans actually graduate from UNT, some drafted in the middle of their education and never came back. This is a way to honor their service and their families,” said Jim Davenport, Army Veteran.

Their project coincides with the 100th anniversary of the veteran’s return from the first World War.

The project will continue to include medallions for WWII Veterans.